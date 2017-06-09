AOKI Holdings Inc. (TOKYO:8214) (ISIN:JP3105400000) hosted an Investor Meeting on Friday May 26, 2017 to announce financial results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2017.

The AOKI Holdings' IR presentation materials of this conference is now available at: http://ir.aoki-hd.co.jp/en/IRFiling/Presentation.html

If you need to check a PDF file of the 2017 financial results, you can download the file from the following link.

http://ir.aoki-hd.co.jp/en/IRFiling/Results.html

About AOKI Group

As a corporate group that continues to break the mold and innovate, the AOKI Group has worked to meet the needs of customers in a variety of life scenes. This has led to our expansion into new markets, including the bridal and entertainment businesses.

