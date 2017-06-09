AOKI Holdings Inc. (TOKYO:8214) (ISIN:JP3105400000) hosted an Investor Meeting on Friday May 26, 2017 to announce financial results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2017.
The AOKI Holdings' IR presentation materials of this conference is now available at: http://ir.aoki-hd.co.jp/en/IRFiling/Presentation.html
If you need to check a PDF file of the 2017 financial results, you can download the file from the following link.
http://ir.aoki-hd.co.jp/en/IRFiling/Results.html
About AOKI Group
As a corporate group that continues to break the mold and innovate, the AOKI Group has worked to meet the needs of customers in a variety of life scenes. This has led to our expansion into new markets, including the bridal and entertainment businesses.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170609005131/en/
Contacts:
AOKI Holdings Inc.
Yumiko Kawai, +81-45-941-1388
Investor/Public Relations Department
kawai.yumiko@aoki-hd.co.jp