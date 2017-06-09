Protein Ingredients Market to Reach $48.7 Billion by 2025 - Rising Consumer Preference for Healthy Diet has Resulted in Augmented Demand for Protein Ingredients - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Protein Ingredients Market Analysis By Product [Plant (Wheat, Soy Concentrates), Animal (Egg, Milk Concentrates)] By Application (Food & Beverages, Infant Formulations, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Animal Feed), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global protein ingredients market is expected to reach USD 48.77 billion by 2025, according to this new report. Rising market acceptance, especially in dietary supplements and functional foods is expected to drive protein ingredients demand over the next nine years. Scientific research and studies have proven the health benefits associated with the intake of protein rich diet.



Rising consumer preference for healthy diet has resulted in augmented demand for protein ingredients in the past few years. This trend is expected to remain strong in the near future as consumers look for healthier and sustainable options.



Heightened consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of protein rich diet in developing countries has fueled the demand for protein ingredients. Furthermore, economic development coupled with increased purchasing power in China, India, South Korea, and South East Asian countries is projected to positively impact the growth of protein ingredients market over the forecast period.



Food & beverage was the highest revenue generating segment of the protein ingredients market growing at a CAGR of over 5% from 2016 to 2025 due to rising population in developing countries.



Europe was the second largest market for protein ingredients in 2015, accounting for over 30% of the global consumption owing to growth of personal care & cosmetics sector in France, Germany and UK.

