Short Bowel Syndrome Market Growing at a CAGR of 25.53% During 2017 to 2021 Says a New Report at ReportsnReports.com

Short Bowel Syndrome Market report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global short bowel syndrome (SBS) market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of the drugs and related nutraceutical products.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the short bowel syndrome market is increased awareness of GI disorders. Pharmaceutical companies and national and local government bodies such as the health ministry and municipalities are conducting programs to spread awareness of GI disorders. Many NGOs also conduct camps to educate people and raise the awareness level. Drug manufacturers supply visual aids or free samples to physicians and sometimes to individuals to spread awareness of the disorders and promote their drugs. This is done to increase the knowledge of the individuals about a particular GI disorder.

The following companies as the key players in the global short bowel syndrome (SBS) market: Emmaus Medical, Merck, and Shire. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Ardelyx, Naia Pharmaceuticals, Nutrinia, OxThera, Sancilio Pharmaceuticals, and Zealand Pharma.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this short bowel syndrome market is special drug designations. As the market is dominated by a few drugs and the pipeline also demonstrates the same, the special designation will provide more opportunity for revenue generation and to expand geographically. These designations carry benefits such as an extension of patent exclusivity period to address the need for an orphan drug, tax credits of up to 50% of R&D costs, and orphan drug's sponsors are exempted from paying the US FDA application fees. These benefits will reduce the burden from vendors to develop a product for a rare disease.

