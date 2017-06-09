Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Precasting Market Analysis Trends Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.
The Global Precasting Market report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Market Trends:
- Growing new construction projects in the emerging countries
- Demand for good quality construction at Lower Cost
- Advanced technological developments in Precasting
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Companies Mentioned
- Kiewit Corporation
- ACS Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios, S.A.
- Red Sea Housing Services
- Bouygues Construction
- Larsen Toubro Limited
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Taisei Corporation
- Balfour Beatty PLC
- Laing O'Rourke
- Julius Berger Nigeria PLC
- Cemex, Inc
- Dubai Precast LLC.
- Metromont Corporation
- HeidelbergCement AG
- Tindall Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Precasting Market, By End-User
5 Precasting Market, By Product Type
6 Precasting Market, By Construction Type
7 Precasting Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
