Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Precasting Market Analysis Trends Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Precasting Market report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Market Trends:

Growing new construction projects in the emerging countries

Demand for good quality construction at Lower Cost

Advanced technological developments in Precasting

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Companies Mentioned

Kiewit Corporation

ACS Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios, S.A.

Red Sea Housing Services

Bouygues Construction

Larsen Toubro Limited

Komatsu Ltd.

Taisei Corporation

Balfour Beatty PLC

Laing O'Rourke

Julius Berger Nigeria PLC

Cemex, Inc

Dubai Precast LLC.

Metromont Corporation

HeidelbergCement AG

Tindall Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Precasting Market, By End-User

5 Precasting Market, By Product Type

6 Precasting Market, By Construction Type

7 Precasting Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

9 Leading Companies

