CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/09/17 -- As a proud Canadian company, Sobeys Inc. is celebrating Canada's 150th with a special fundraising campaign called Canada Screams for Ice Cream. On Saturday, June 24, customers can visit their local Sobeys, Safeway or IGA store in Western Canada and make a $2 donation in exchange for a tasty ice cream treat. One hundred per cent of funds raised will help provide healthy meals and snacks for more than 100 local youth-based charities across Western Canada. Sobeys Inc. will match donations raised on June 24, to a total of $100,000. The Canada Screams for Ice Cream event will also mark the launch of Sobeys Inc.'s Kids Paying-it-Forward program, which will provide 150 kids from participating charities each with a $500 gift card to donate to a community group that has helped their family, friends or neighbours. Through this initiative, a total of $75,000 will be donated, allowing Sobeys Inc. to help Canadian charities shape future leaders and continue its long-standing commitment to community giving.

"Sobeys Inc. has deep roots in Western Canada, and we can't think of a better way to celebrate our country's 150th birthday than with a fun ice cream event for our customers that will directly benefit the communities we proudly serve," said Renee Hopfner, Director, Community Investment, Sobeys Inc. "We also have a unique opportunity to invest in future generations through the Kids Paying-It-Forward program and empower local youth who are passionate about making better food possible."

Sobeys Inc. will be partnering with more than 100 charities across Western Canada to bring the Canada Screams for Ice Cream and Kids Paying-It-Forward program to life.

Donation presentations will be made in local communities throughout the summer.

More information about the Canada Screams for Ice Cream campaign, the Kids Paying-It-Forward program, and participating Sobeys, Safeway and IGA locations, can be found at sobeys.com, safeway.ca or west.iga.ca.

About Sobeys

Proudly Canadian, with headquarters in Stellarton, Nova Scotia, Sobeys has been serving the food shopping needs of Canadians since 1907. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A), Sobeys owns or franchises approximately 1,500 stores in all 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton's Drug Stores as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations. Sobeys, its franchisees and affiliates employ more than 125,000 people. The company's purpose is to help Canadians Eat Better, Feel Better and Do Better. More information on Sobeys Inc. can be found at www.sobeyscorporate.com.

