North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.: USMJ and PURA Market Cap Appreciation Potential Enhanced By American Cannabis Innovations Deal

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2017 / North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: USMJ) and Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) are both now majority controlled by American Cannabis Innovations Conglomerated (ACI). ACI acquired USMJ and PURA as the first of five planned acquisitions in a roll-up of publicly traded cannabis enterprises. A key component of ACI's strategy is to acquire companies with an undervalued market capitalization and to release the full appreciation potential of the acquired companies. To do so, ACI will streamline operations that are redundant across the acquired companies, improve the caliber of funding terms to grow operations, and build a highly reputable consolidated brand recognition around the acquired operations that can contribute to accelerated sales and overall investor confidence.

Steven Rash, CEO of ACI and USMJ Statement On Market Cap Enhancement Potential

"Washington shenanigans have stolen the spotlight from shinning on the economic growth potential that truly 'Makes America Great,'" said Steven Rash, CEO of ACI and USMJ. "The American Dream is built on the opportunity for all to contribute to and benefit from economic prosperity. The kind of economic prosperity that continually fuels the American Dream comes from fresh, new enterprises that fill economic voids building businesses were businesses have never been built before. The new legal cannabis industry, where a short while ago no such industry existed, epitomizes the essence of the American Dream. Renewable Energy solutions like those possible through the expanse of the Lithium industry to include new mining and new technology enterprises is another example of the type of industry that fuels the American Dream. Blockchain technology that enables cryptocurrency controlled by no government is one more example. And all of these American Dream essential enterprises are currently shadowed by the boisterous, unprecedented and counterproductive infighting of the US Federal Government. I'm betting the US Government will soon be taking a summer holiday and the real business of entrepreneurial America will be back in the spotlight. A little less Trump and a little more Marijuana, Lithium and Blockchain. Once the Government goes on holiday, I anticipate the potential of ACI's strategy for USMJ and PURA to be fully revealed."

USMJ and PURA Upward Revenue Revisions and Recent Debt Eliminations

USMJ and PURA both published revised revenue forecast targets that included substantial increases to anticipated revenue based on the operational and investment structure changes coming with the ACI deal. USMJ and PURA have also both recently announced substantial convertible debt eliminations that came with the ACI deal.

