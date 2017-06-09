Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2022 - Increasing Demand for Flexible Packaging Due to the Growth in Food & Pharmaceutical Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities in the Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Market" report to their offering.

The future of the BOPA film market looks attractive with opportunities in the packaging, automotive, construction, and electrical & electronic industries. The global BOPA film market is expected to reach an estimated $3.4 billion by 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2017 to 2022.

The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for flexible packaging due to the growth in food & pharmaceutical market and superior mechanical strength, higher transparency, chemical resistance, and excellent gas barrier properties as compared to biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) and biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the BOPA film industry, include growing use of linear simultaneous stretching line (LISIM) technique and growing demand for balanced film with better dimensional stability and less shrinkage.



Within the BOPA film market, food packaging is expected to remain the largest end use industry; it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by the growth in demand for processed meat, red meat, and cheese packaging. Lucintel predicts that the demand for BOPA films in barrier functions is expected to remain the largest segment; it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by superior protection properties, such as loss from aroma, permeation of water, increases shelf-life, maintain taste.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in the demand for food and pharmaceutical packaging, automobile, and construction sectors due to economic expansions in India and China.



