SC Johnson Europe Selected as Best Multinational Workplace

Company Ranks20th on the Great Place to Work® Institute List

RACINE, Wisconsin, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SC Johnson, the maker of trusted brands like Glade®, Duck®, Raid®, Mr Muscle®, Pledge® and Kiwi®, has been recognized for the 12th time as a Best Multinational Workplace by the Great Place to Work® Institute in Europe. This regional recognition is a result of individual Best Workplace recognitions received for operations in France, Germany, Poland, Greece, Switzerland, Turkey and the United Kingdom. SC Johnson Europe ranked20 among 25 companies on the 2017 list.

"SC Johnson's success is built by talented and committed people," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "Congratulations to our European team for being recognized as a best workplace and for their continued success in providing great work environments."

In 2014, SC Johnson Europe ranked 25th on the list of top 100 places to work in Europe.

SC Johnson began operating in Europe in 1914. The company remains committed to its operations in the region and to making positive differences in the communities where it does business.

Companies appearing on the Best Workplace list in each country are evaluated against one another by the Great Place to Work® Institute to determine the top multinational workplaces in Europe. To be eligible for the European Multinational list, a company must have operations in at least three countries, must have at least 1,000 employees globally, and 40 percent of its global workforce must work outside the home country.

This recognition for SC Johnson Europe is one of several recognitions SC Johnson has received in 2017 from the Great Place to Work® Institute. SC Johnson Venezuela, France, Germany, Poland, Greece, Mexico, Canada, Central America, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Turkey and Latin America have also earned Best Workplace rankings.

In the United States, SC Johnson has been included 28 times in Working Mother magazine's list of the "100 Best Companies for Working Mothers" and in 2016 received a perfect score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index.

Also in 2016, SC Johnson was named one of the 25 World's Best Multinational Workplaces by the Great Place to Work® Institute, earning the 20th spot in the ranking. It was the company's fifth year to be included on the list.

About SC Johnson

SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. It markets such well-known brands as GLADE®, KIWI®, OFF!®, PLEDGE®, RAID®, SCRUBBING BUBBLES®, SHOUT®, WINDEX® and ZIPLOC® in the U.S. and beyond, with brands marketed outside the U.S. including AUTAN®, TANA®, BAMA®, BAYGON®, BRISE®, KABIKILLER®, KLEAR®, MR MUSCLE® and RIDSECT®. The 131-year-old company, which generates $10 billion in sales, employs approximately 13,000 people globally and sells products in virtually every country around the world. www.scjohnson.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/163090/sc_johnson_logo.jpg