Sveriges Riksbank



Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2017-06-15



Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2019-03-12 1052 SE0002241083 4.25 % 750 +/- 500 2028-05-12 1060 SE0009496367 0.75 % 750 +/- 500



Settlement date 2017-06-19



Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on JUN 15, 2017



Highest permitted bid volume: 750 SEK million



Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million



Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank



RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)



ON JUN 15, 2017.



For more information, please contact:



Trading desk at the Riksbank



+ 46 8 696 6970



General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se