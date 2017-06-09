

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While much of Washington was focused on former FBI Director James Comey's testimony on the other side of the Capitol, House Republicans voted Thursday to pass a bill rolling back many of the banking regulations put in place in response to the 2008 financial crisis.



The House voted 233 to 186 in favor of the bill known as the Financial CHOICE Act, with the vote largely coming down along party lines.



All of the Democrats in the chamber voted against the legislation, joined by lone Republican Rep. Walter Jones, R-N.C.



The legislation would overhaul and replace the Dodd-Frank Act, which Republicans claim is stifling economic growth.



'Every promise of Dodd-Frank has been broken,' said House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, R-Tex. 'Fortunately there is a better, smarter way. It's called the Financial CHOICE Act.'



'It stands for economic growth for all, but bank bailouts for none,' he added. 'We will end bank bailouts once and for all. We will replace bailouts with bankruptcy. We will replace economic stagnation with a growing, healthy economy.'



Republicans argue that Dodd-Frank's one-size-fits-all regulations hurt smaller, hometown banks and credit unions that did nothing to cause the last financial crisis.



Under the Financial CHOICE Act, banks and credit unions would qualify for regulatory relief if they maintain enough capital to ensure that if they get in trouble, taxpayers won't be forced to bail them out.



The Congressional Budget Office determined that the nation's largest banks would be unlikely to raise enough capital to meet the bill's requirement for substantial regulatory relief.



The bill also makes changes to the bankruptcy code that Republicans claim would allow large financial firms to fail without disrupting the entire economy or forcing taxpayers to pay for more bailouts.



Democrats unanimously opposed the legislation, with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., calling it a 'Wall Street-first bill that would drag us right back to the days of the Great Recession.'



'With Dodd-Frank, we enacted the strongest Wall Street consumer financial protections in history, critical reforms to protect hard-working Americans and to insist on accountability from Wall Street,' Pelosi said.



She added. 'With this bill, the Republicans will undo these safeguards, eviscerate the Consumer Bureau and take our country back to the days of massive taxpayer bailouts.'



House passage of the bill came amid little fanfare, as Senate Republicans plan to write their own version of the legislation in order to win the needed support of some Democrats.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX