NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - June 09, 2017) - SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) -- According to newly released figures, 2016 saw more than 1.4 billion records stolen globally. Since 2013 the total number of individual records stolen by cyber thieves numbers a staggering 7 billion.

In order to protect credit card users, banks and businesses from this massive ongoing identity cyber heist, SmartMetric has put biometric fingerprint technology inside credit cards, ID cards and multi-function physical and computer access cards.

The SmartMetric biometric secured card has inside, a fingerprint reader that scans and matches a person's fingerprint in less than 0.25 seconds. Following a positive fingerprint verification the card is only then activated and able to be used. The card also has a rechargeable battery that allows the card to be activated prior to insertion into readers such as credit card readers, ATMs, doorway access and computers.

Conforming to ISO size standards for credit cards including the thickness of a standard credit card, SmartMetric has created the next generation of credit cards and security/ID cards with built inside the card, biometrics.

SmartMetric will be publicly releasing its new biometric credit card this month following its successful integration of a new, faster fingerprint sensor.

The new small touch sensor is easier for us to mass manufacture in the card while providing a simple touch and insert function for the consumer. SmartMetric is moving forward with industry testing and approvals for use of its new biometric credit card. Allowing Banks from around the world who have expressed interest to start to offer the new biometric safer credit card to their customers.

The SmartMetric biometric card scans and matches a person's fingerprint allowing for instant card user validation. The biometric card also does all of its scanning and matching inside the card without the need for a central online depository of fingerprints. This provides the card user with a significantly safer protection of their fingerprint information while also protecting the card user's privacy.

The SmartMetric solution overlays biometric protection on top of the new Chip Card technology now being adopted and used across the United States and most parts of the World.

Follow this link to view the SmartMetric biometric card:

SmartMetric Biometric Payments Card -- https://youtu.be/zSX59uHoHqU

To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

* figures quoted come from an article published by cardtalk.com quoting as its source "Gemalto's Breach Level Index"

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "guidance," "expects," "intends," "projects," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "anticipates," and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected sales, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

Contact Information



SmartMetric, Inc. Head Office

+1.702.990.3687

info@smartmetric.com



Investor Relations

Everest Corporate Advisors, Inc.

702.334.7791

415.250.0105