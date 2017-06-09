Global $11.72 Billion Acrylic Adhesives Market by Type, Application, Technology, & Region - Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Acrylic Adhesives Market by Type (Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Cyanoacrylic, Methacrylic, UV Curable Acrylic), Application (Paper & Packaging, Construction, Transportation, Medical, Consumer, Electronics), Technology, & Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The acrylic adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 8.84 Billion in 2017 to USD 11.72 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.81% between 2017 and 2022

Acrylic adhesives are versatile products that find application in varied industrial sectors. Growing usage of acrylic adhesives in end-use industries, improved quality of adhesives, and increased demand for durable adhesive products are the drivers for the market. The increasing demand in the developing Asia-Pacific region, high growth in end-use industries, and the shift in consumer preferences towards high-quality products are propelling the growth of the acrylic adhesives market. The demand for environmental benefits, such as reduced Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) emissions, and aesthetic bonding solutions for various substrates are expected to further fuel the growth of the acrylic adhesives market.



Medical is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period. Increasing aging population and advancements in medical devices such as lightweight and micro machineries will continue to fuel the use of UV curable and cyanoacrylic adhesives in medical devices, including IV delivery systems, catheters, syringes, hearing aids, silicone rubber components, and others. Such developments and advancements are expected to propel the growth of the acrylic adhesives market, globally.



The acrylic polymer emulsion adhesives segment accounts for the largest share of the overall global acrylic adhesives market due to their easy availability and wide acceptability in applications such as paper & packaging and construction sectors. Water-based adhesives is the largest formulating technology segment, in terms of both value and volume. The increasing demand for VOC-free adhesives has given rise to the use of water-based acrylic adhesives in mature markets such as North America and Europe.



Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market for acrylic adhesives. The increasing use of acrylic adhesives in paper & packaging, construction, and woodworking applications is expected to provide new growth opportunities to the market. High economic growth, growth in manufacturing industries, availability of cheap labor, growing end-use markets, and global shift of production facilities from developed markets to emerging markets are some of the key factors driving the acrylic adhesives market in Asia-Pacific.



