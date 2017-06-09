A working roundtable discussion on the USA's commercial partnership with Africa depicts the changes in the American agency in the Trump administration era.

Andrew Herscowitz, coordinator for Power Africa, an American presidential initiative launched in 2013 by the former U.S. President Barack Obama, got it straight at a USA-Africa commercial partnership roundtable discussion that took place yesterday at the Africa Energy Forum in Copenhagen, Denmark.

"Most of you will be wondering where Power Africa is headed, following the election of Donald Trump," Herscowitz remarked upfront, immediately after the discussion kicked off. "The truth is that Power Africa will continue working towards facilitating power projects in Africa, although we will now have an increased focus to boost business opportunities in the USA, e.g. creating export opportunities for U.S. companies that want to invest in Africa. But Africa will still benefit from those deals."

Furthermore, Herscowitz explained, the initiative's budget just passed through the congress and Power Africa enjoys congressional support. "There is commitment to continue ...

