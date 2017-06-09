BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Statement re Dividend Exchange Rate Set

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc

LEI - 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the final dividend previously announced on 28 March 2017 has been set at 1.274450, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 5.884891 pence per share (USD dividend 7.50 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 28 June 2017 (to shareholders on the register on 19 May 2017).

9 June 2017

A B Powley - Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 5610