FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. to Present at The MicroCap Conference on June 27th in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre Hotel

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2017 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY, OTXQX: FLYLF) will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on June 27th in Toronto.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre Hotel on June 27th. Registration will begin on Tuesday at 7:00AM, and the event will last until the evening. The day will be jam-packed with company sessions, presentations, good food, and plenty of time to network with other investors over drinks at the reception. This event does not allow service providers - only portfolio managers, analysts, and private investors.

REGISTRATION FOR INVESTORS

To register, please go to our website (http://microcapconf.com/conferences/toronto-2017/) and click "Request Registration."

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT is a leading provider of real-time aircraft intelligence and cockpit communications for the aerospace industry. More than 70 customers, including airlines, leasing companies and original equipment manufacturers, have installed our systems to increase safety, improve operational efficiencies, and enhance profitability. FLYHT's proprietary technology, the Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRSTM), operates on multiple aircraft types and provides functions such as safety services voice and text messaging, data collection and transmission, and on-demand streaming of flight data recorder (black box), engine and airframe data. AFIRS sends this information through the Iridium Satellite Network to FLYHT's UpTimeTM ground-based server, which routes the data to customer-specified end points and provides an interface for real-time aircraft interaction. AFIRS has flown over 2.6 million aggregate flight hours and 1.7 million flights on customers' aircraft. FLYHT holds supplemental type certificates (STC) which allow for the installation of AFIRS on 95% of transport category aircraft.

