Global Orthopedic Device Industry to Reach $62.6 Billion by 2022 - Increasing Adoption of Advancements in Medical Technologies - Research and Markets

The global orthopedic device industry looks attractive with opportunities in public and private hospitals. The global orthopedic device industry is expected to reach an estimated $62.6 billion by 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers for the growth of this market are the increasing aging population, increasing adoption of advancements in medical technologies, and growing healthcare expenditure and awareness.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the orthopedic device industry, include the increasing demand for smart implants, the widening use of nanotechnologies, and the adoption of robotic surgery to increase mechanical performance and accuracy.



Orthopedic device companies profiled in this industry include DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith and Nephew PLC, and Medtronic are among the major manufacturers of orthopedic devices. Some of these companies are also pursuing mergers and acquisitions as strategic initiatives for driving growth.



Within the global orthopedic device industry, orthopedic reconstruction is expected to remain the largest segment by device type. With the rise of orthopedic disorders and increasing aging population are the major driving forces that will spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

Arthrex Inc.

DJO Global Inc.

Globus Medical Inc.

Johnson and Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Medtronic

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc.

1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players



