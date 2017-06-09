

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon has withdrawn the unlimited storage offer for its cloud drive clients. It has been offering unlimited space for $59.9 annually and unlimited photo space for $12.



Now on, the customers need to pay $11.99 per year for 100 GB and $59.9 for up to 1TB. One can opt for up to 30 terabytes, but needs to pay $59.9 for each terabyte.



Those who have signed in for unlimited storage can enjoy the space until expiry. If auto renewal option is on, customers need to pay $59.9 per year for the renewal of up to 1TB. Photo storage limit will continue for prime customers.



Customers can opt out of the new storage plans by downloading or deleting the data in the next 180 days. Amazon will start deleting the data after the grace period. The recent uploads will be removed first.



Amazon had launched the unlimited storage plans two years back to beat its rivals.



