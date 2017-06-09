Global Supercapacitor Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026 - Growing Demand for Micro Supercapacitors & Development of High Energy Density Supercapacitors - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities for the Global Supercapacitor Market" report to their offering.

The future of the supercapacitor market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, consumer electronics, and energy industries. The global supercapacitor market is expected to reach an estimated $3.1 billion by 2026 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2017 to 2026. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing demand for hybrid electrical vehicles and portable electronics products and their superior properties, such as high energy density, long lifecycles, and power stabilization as compared conventional batteries.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the supercapacitor industry include growing demand for micro supercapacitors and development of high energy density supercapacitors.

Within the supercapacitor market, transportation is expected to become the largest end use market. This market is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by the growing demand for supercapacitors in trains, cars, hybrid buses, cranes, and trucks due to the need for fuel efficiency, power stabilization, enhanced vehicle performance, reduction of carbon-dioxide emissions, and providing of extended long life expectancy. All these factors are expected to spur the growth of this segment over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for supercapacitors in automotive, wind, solar, and consumer electronics industries, especially in China, Japan, and South Korea.

Companies Mentioned



AVX Corporation

Axion Power

CAP XX Limited

Ioxus

LS Mtron

Maxwell Technologies, Inc.

Nesscap Energy

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Panasonic

SPEL

Skeleton Technologies

VinaTech Co

Yunasko



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2026



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4fw5xx/growth

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716