All trading applications connecting to Nasdaq trading platforms INET and Genium INET are subject to conformance testing. Due to mandatory changes made to OMnet, FIX and OUCH protocols, and to fulfill the MIFID II requirements as communicated in RTS 7, mandatory conformance tests of all trading applications will be conducted.



All applications connecting to Nasdaq INET and Genium INET platforms are required to be registered in Nasdaq Member Portal. Registration of applications will start August 24th 2017. All members and ISV's developing applications for INET and Genium INET will be appointed a time-slot in September for conformance testing.



Please see Conformance Test website for more information regarding time plan, conformance test scenarios and draft technical specifications.



For questions, please contact



Conformance Test Support. conformancetest@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6410 (INET) +46 8 405 6750 (Genium INET)



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=634763