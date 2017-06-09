Helsinki, Finland, 2017-06-09 17:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norvestia Oyj Stock Exchange Release 9 June 2017 at 18:00



TRADING ON NORVESTIA OYJ'S SHARES HALTED - CAPMAN PLC HAS THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE MINORITY SHARES IN NORVESTIA



The arbitral tribunal appointed by the Redemption Committee of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has in its decision on 5 June 2017 confirmed that CapMan Plc ("CapMan") has the right to redeem the minority shares in Norvestia Oyj ("Norvestia"), and the right to obtain the title to the shares in question by posting a security approved by the arbitral tribunal for the payment of the redemption price and the interest and the penalty interest accruing thereon.



The arbitral tribunal has today on 9 June 2017 approved a security proposed by CapMan. CapMan aims to post the security approved by the arbitral tribunal as soon as possible. Norvestia has applied for the de-listing of its shares from trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Helsinki Stock Exchange") following the posting of the security. The Helsinki Stock Exchange halted the trading in Norvestia's shares on 9 June 2017 5.08 pm (EET) due to the delisting process. Posting of the security and the delisting of Norvestia's shares will be announced separately.



Helsinki, 9 June 2017



NORVESTIA OYJ



Board of Directors



Additional information: Juha Kasanen, Managing Director, tel. +358 9 6226 380



