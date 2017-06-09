

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Members of the House Republican Steering Committee have recommended Congressman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., be named Chairman of the House Oversight & Government Reform Committee.



Gowdy would replace outgoing Congressman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, as chairman of the committee if confirmed by the full House Republican Conference.



Chaffetz, who has announced his intention to resign from Congress effective June 30th, called Gowdy the right person for the job.



'He has a long history of demanding accountability, upholding transparency, and relentlessly pursuing the truth,' Chaffetz said of Gowdy.



He added, 'Under his capable leadership, the Committee will continue to work towards ensuring effectiveness and efficiency throughout the federal government.'



The steering committee chose Gowdy over Congressman Steve Russell, R-Okla., although House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Russell would undoubtedly continue to play a critical role on the committee.



Gowdy, who led the House Benghazi investigation, will take over a high profile probe of President Donald Trump's decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey.



