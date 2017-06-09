WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/09/17 -- IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) has been ranked in the top 10 of Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada. The company improved its ranking to 8th overall in 2017, up from 21st position last year.

IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier personal financial services companies, with business carried out principally through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel.

"IGM Financial is proud to be recognized among Canada's top 10 corporate citizens, which has been a shared effort between our companies, financial advisors and employees across the country" said Andrea Carlson, Vice-President, Finance & Corporate Responsibility for IGM Financial. "We make a positive difference in the communities where we live and work through our charitable giving, volunteer work and our commitment to environmental and social responsibility."

Carlson said this recognition comes as a result of IGM Financial's continued enhancements to its corporate responsibility reporting and the introduction of environmental and social initiatives which further demonstrate the company's longstanding commitment in this area. These efforts have contributed to recognition by Corporate Knights and other groups as follows:

-- IGM Financial was accepted into the internationally renowned FTSE4Good Index Series in 2016 for demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. -- In 2015, IGM Financial earned a spot on the Jantzi Social Index (JSI), a leading Canadian sustainability index consisting of 50 Canadian companies measured on ESG rating criteria. -- IGM Financial has been recognized by the CDP as a leader in Canadian climate disclosure for the quality of its reporting on greenhouse gas emissions and climate change. In 2016, the company received a Leadership level score of A-.

Corporate Knights Inc. produces corporate rankings, research reports and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.

The methodology for the 2017 Best 50 Corporate Citizens of Canada is based on 12 key performance indicators (KPIs) covering resource, employee and financial management. See the Corporate Knights website for more details.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's premier personal financial services companies, and one of the country's largest managers and distributors of mutual funds and other managed asset products, with approximately $149 billion in total assets under management as of May 31, 2017. Its activities are carried out principally through Investors Group, Mackenzie Financial Corporation and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is listed on the FTSE4Good Index Series, the Jantzi Social Index, it participates in climate disclosure through the CDP and is one of Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada.

