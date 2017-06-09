BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/09/17 -- Solos Endoscopy, Inc. (OTC PINK: SNDY), a provider of quality medical devices to hospitals across the country, is delighted to announce that American Medical Group LLC has acquired from Bob Segersten a controlling interest in the Company. In addition, Dom Gatto as President of American Medical Group LLC, has been elected to the Solos Board of Directors.

"I believe that American Medical Group LLC is the needed change necessary to increase the value of our company for our shareholders and provide for future growth opportunities. It is with complete confidence that we feel this move will lead to a new future for the company and increased sales worldwide," stated Bob Segersten.

About Solos Endoscopy, Inc.:

Solos Endoscopy recently celebrated its 30th Year of providing quality innovative healthcare instruments to Hospitals across the United States. For more than 30 Years, from medical schools to hospitals, surgeons have relied on Solos Endoscopy to develop and market breakthrough technology, applications, medical devices, and procedural techniques for the screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of disease and medical conditions. Additional information on its line of products is available on the Company's website at: www.solosendoscopy.com.

About American Medical Group LLC:

American Medical Group, Inc. (AMG) is a progressive healthcare company that has a focus on Breast Cancer, Sleep Apnea and selective endoscopic based projects. The Company has offices in Westport, Connecticut. The Company's website is at: www.americanmedgroup.com.

