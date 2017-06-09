CapMan Oyj: According to the decision of the arbitral tribunal, CapMan Plc has the right to redeem the minority shares in Norvestia Oyj

CapMan Plc Stock Exchange Release 9 June 2017 at 18.15 p.m. EEST

This stock exchange release may not be published or distributed, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into or to any person located or a resident of the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, or any other country where such publication or distribution would violate applicable regulation or would require additional measures in addition to the requirements under Finnish law.

According to the decision of the arbitral tribunal, CapMan Plc has the right to redeem the minority shares in Norvestia Oyj

The arbitral tribunal appointed by the Redemption Committee of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has in its decision on 5 June 2017 confirmed that CapMan Plc ("CapMan") has the right to redeem the minority shares in Norvestia Oyj ("Norvestia"), and the right to obtain the title to the shares in question by posting a security approved by the arbitral tribunal for the payment of the redemption price and the interest and the penalty interest accruing thereon.

The arbitral tribunal has today on 9 June 2017 approved a security proposed by CapMan. CapMan aims to post the security approved by the arbitral tribunal as soon as possible. Norvestia has applied for the de-listing of its shares from trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Helsinki Stock Exchange") following the posting of the security. The Helsinki Stock Exchange halted the trading in Norvestia's shares on 9 June 2017 5.08 p.m. (EEST) due to the delisting process. Posting of the security and the delisting of Norvestia's shares will be announced separately.

