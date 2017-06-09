Modular Data Center Market Worth 46.50 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report"Modular data center Marketby Functional Module Solution (All-In-One Module and Individual Module), Service, Data Center Size, Tier Type, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Modular data center market is expected to grow from USD 13.07 Billion in 2017 to USD 46.50 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.90%.

The major forces driving the Modular data center market are the adoption of green data center technologies across various organizations, increased data center flexibility and scalability, need for reducing the Operational Expenditure (OPEX), and increased need for portable data centers. The Modular data center market is expected to be growing rapidly because of the increasing number of users opting for high-performance and energy-efficient data centers.

Individual functional module expected to grow at the highest CAGR

The market, by functional module, has been segmented into all-in-one functional module and individual functional module. Individual functional module is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2022. The individual functional module provides separate modules for IT space, mechanical, and electrical use. Additionally, it provides the flexibility needed by data center users through provisioning of separate modules on-demand and also enables deployment of custom-made solutions to customers. These benefits provided by the individual functional module are anticipated to further drive the Modular data center market during the forecast period.

Infrastructure management service expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The market, by service, has been segmented into consulting, integration and deployment, and infrastructure management. Owing to the growing requirement for the reduction in Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and the requirement for these services in large enterprises, the third-party assistance for infrastructure management of the Modular data center infrastructure is expected to propel the growth of these services at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the Modular data center market during the forecast period

The global Modular data center market is segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the Modular data center market in 2017, owing to the presence of a large number of data centers across various industries in this region. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The primary driving forces for this growth are the increasing data center traffic and the surge in usage of mobile devices in this region.

The report also encompasses different strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product developments, adopted by the major players, to increase their share in the market. Some of the major technology vendors include Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China); International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (US); Eaton Corporation (Ireland); BladeRoom (UK); Cannon Technologies Ltd. (UK); Commscope Inc. (US); Dell Inc. (US); Flexenclosure AB (Sweden); Hewlett Packard Enterprise(HPE) Development LP (US); Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); Schneider Electric SE(France); Vertiv Co. (US); and Baselayer Technology, LLC..(US).

