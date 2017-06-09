

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola is introducing a new sugar-free beverage in the Australian market, 'Coke No Sugar,' that will replace Coke Zero brand if successful.



According to Coca-Cola, Coke No Sugar was created after more than five years of research, recipe mixing and flavor trials. The company claims it tastes 'remarkably similar' to Coke Classic - but with no added sugar.



The introduction of Coke No Sugar is part of Coca-Cola's efforts to reformulate products to reduce sugar content and offer smaller, more convenient portion sizes. Coke No Sugar continues to utilize aspartame and Ace-K, the same sweeteners used in Coke Zero and Diet Coke.



Coca-Cola and rival PepsiCo have been pushing its low-calorie offerings amid slowing sales and as consumers turn increasingly health-conscious. Coca-Cola has been working on sugar-free recipes since 1982, when it started with Diet Coke. This was followed by the release of Coke Zero in 2006.



Coke No Sugar was piloted in Japan in 2015. It made its debut last year in Mexico, the largest consumers of Coca-Cola in the world.



The new beverage is now being launched in Australia and New Zealand, and will be available in retail outlets from June 16.



According to Coca-Cola, the launch of Coke No Sugar will be one of the biggest in the company's history, with over two million free samples to be given away in Australia alone.



The new Coke No Sugar joins the 1982-developed Diet Coke, 2006's Coke Zero and this year's re-branded Coke with Stevia on the retail shelves in Australia. To make room for Coke No Sugar, Coca-Cola will gradually phase out its popular Coke Zero product.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX