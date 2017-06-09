In connection with the distribution of shares in Essity Aktiebolag to the shareholders of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolag SCA warrants and certificates with Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolag SCA as underlying have been adjusted. The adjustment will be effective as from June 12, 2017.



Please see the attached file for information about the new terms and conditions for these warrants.



Please contact the issuers for detailed information about the recalculation.



Due to the distribution of shares in Essity Aktiebolag to the shareholders of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA and subsequent listing of Essity Aktiebolag, a technical trading halt in warrants and certificates issued by Swedbank AB, Svenska Handelsbanken AB, Nordea Bank AB and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc with Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA as underlying will be implemented as of June 12, 2017. Trading will be resumed on June 15, 2017.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Emelie Thordewall, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=634783