Due to the distribution of shares in Essity Aktiebolag to the shareholders of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA and subsequent listing of Essity Aktiebolag, a technical trading halt in warrants and certificates issued by Swedbank AB, Svenska Handelsbanken AB, Nordea Bank AB and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc with Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA as underlying will be implemented as of June 12, 2017. Trading will be resumed on June 15, 2017.



Please see the attached document for further information about the instruments and information regarding resumed trading in each instrument.



