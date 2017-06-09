Global $15.52 Billion Control Valves Market, 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Control Valves Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.
The Global Control Valves Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $15.52 billion by 2025.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Rising initiatives and investments by government
- Increasing demand in Oil and Gas sector
- Recent technological developments of Control Valves
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Control Valves Market, By Type
- Globe Control Valves
- Butterfly Control Valves
- Ball Control Valves
- Cryogenic Control Valves
- Others Control Valves
5 Control Valves Market, By Technology
- Hydraulic Control Valves
- Manual Control Valves
- Electric Control Valves
- Pneumatic Control Valves
6 Control Valves Market, By Component
- I/P Converter
- Actuators
- Positioners
- Valve Body
7 Control Valves Market, By Application
- Food & Beverages
- Metals & Mining
- Water Management
- Chemicals
- Pulp & Paper
- Pharmaceuticals
- Energy & Power
- Oil & Gas
- Other Applications
8 Control Valves Market, By Geography
9 Key Player Activities
10 Leading Companies
- SVF Flow Controls Inc.
- Richard Industries, Inc.
- Cameron International Corporation
- Armstrong International, Inc.
- Velan Inc.
- Crane & Co.
- General Electric Co.
- MIL Controls Limited
- Flowserve Corporation
- Kimray, Inc.
- CIRCOR International, Inc.
- Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG.
- Swagelok Co.
- IMI Plc
- Samson AG
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d3sjrc/global_control
