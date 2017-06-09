Global $15.52 Billion Control Valves Market, 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Control Valves Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Control Valves Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $15.52 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Rising initiatives and investments by government

Increasing demand in Oil and Gas sector

Recent technological developments of Control Valves

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Control Valves Market, By Type



Globe Control Valves

Butterfly Control Valves

Ball Control Valves

Cryogenic Control Valves

Others Control Valves

5 Control Valves Market, By Technology



Hydraulic Control Valves

Manual Control Valves

Electric Control Valves

Pneumatic Control Valves

6 Control Valves Market, By Component



I/P Converter

Actuators

Positioners

Valve Body

7 Control Valves Market, By Application



Food & Beverages

Metals & Mining

Water Management

Chemicals

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceuticals

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Other Applications

8 Control Valves Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



SVF Flow Controls Inc.

Richard Industries, Inc.

Cameron International Corporation

Armstrong International, Inc.

Velan Inc.

Crane & Co.

General Electric Co.

MIL Controls Limited

Flowserve Corporation

Kimray, Inc.

CIRCOR International, Inc.

Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG.

Swagelok Co.

IMI Plc

Samson AG

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d3sjrc/global_control





