NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards, and futures in Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) due to a share distribution. For details regarding the re-calculation please see Exchange Notice 47/17.



The ticker for the underlying Basket contract is SCAESS and the ISIN code is SE0010005819. The new series have been marked with "B" in the series name and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found below.



For further information please find attached file.



