Research and Markets - Global Cloud Mobile Music Services Market 2014-2017 & 2025 Featuring Spotify, SoundCloud, Pandora, Google, Apple & Amazon

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cloud Mobile Music Services Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.
The Global Cloud Mobile Music Services Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 10.9% during the forecast period 2016 to 2025.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Growing penetration of smartphone
- Increasing accessibility to internet connectivity
- Recent technological advancements in Cloud Mobile Music Services
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Cloud Mobile Music Services Market, By Platform
- Smartphones/Tablets
- PCs/Laptops
- PCs/Laptops Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)
- Other Platforms
5 Cloud Mobile Music Services Market, By Geography
6 Key Player Activities
7 Leading Companies
- Airstream
- Amazon.com
- Apple, Inc.
- Beats Music
- Catch Media, Inc.
- Gaana.com
- SoundCloud
- Google, Inc.
- KKBOX, Inc.
- MOG, Inc.
- Pandora Media, Inc.
- Rhapsody International, Inc.
- Sony Network Entertainment International LLC.
- Spotify Ltd.
- SugarSync, Inc.
