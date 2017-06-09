

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Friday's session with modest gains. Investors were largely able to shrug off the inconclusive results of the UK election. A drop in the value of the British pound provided a boost to the FTSE 100.



The snap general election called by British Prime Minister Theresa May turned out to be a setback for the Conservative party, which lost their majority in the Parliament.



The ruling party is 10 seats short of the 326 seats required for a majority in the 650-member House of Commons. With just a handful of seats left to declare, it's all set for a hung parliament.



Opposition Labor Party made the biggest gains in Thursday's poll, winning 261 seats. Their leader Jeremy Corbyn demanded May's resignation, but she rejected the call saying her party would ensure stability in the country.



May later struck a deal with DUP, a minority party, and visited Buckingham Palace to stake claim to form a government.



Bundesbank on Friday upgraded its growth projections citing strong labor market, consumption and government spending and investment. The central bank forecast the largest euro area economy to grow 1.9 percent in 2017, 1.7 percent next year and 1.6 percent in 2019. The projections were raised by a percentage point each.



The French economy is set to grow faster than expected earlier as export growth is expected pick-up on the back of the global economic recovery, the Bank of France said its bi-annual economic outlook report released on Friday.



The bank raised the growth forecast for this year to 1.4 percent from 1.3 percent seen in December. The outlook for next year was increased to 1.6 percent from 1.4 percent. The projection for 2019 was also upped to 1.6 percent from 1.5 percent.



The Italian economy is set to sustain its growth momentum that is forecast to improve over the next two years, helped by a moderate strengthening of foreign demand and the ultra-easy monetary conditions, the Bank of Italy said in its bi-annual economic outlook released on Friday.



The growth forecast for this year was raised to 1 percent from 0.9 percent. The projections for both next year and 2019 was increased to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.27 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.62 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.28 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.80 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.67 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 1.04 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.39 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Lufthansa rose 2.06 percent. The airline said it would increase short-haul hold luggage fees starting June 13.



In Paris, L'Oréal gained 0.93 percent after the cosmetics giant said it had received a firm offer from Natura Cosméticos SA to acquire its Body Shop business.



Air France-KLM climbed 1.59 percent after it reported a 6.1 percent rise in passenger traffic for May.



In London, Centrica finished unchanged after it struck a deal to sell off its 60 percent stake in its Canadian exploration and production joint venture.



Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey tumbled 3.27 percent, Persimmon fell 1.33 percent and Barratt Developments lost 2.29 percent on concerns that activity in the U.K. housing market will likely slow.



Mining stocks received a boost from a rally in copper prices. Prices hit five-week highs as data pointed to robust import demand from China. Anglo American climbed 1.74 percent and Antofagasta added 3.51 percent. Glencore climbed 2.11 percent and BHP Billiton gained 2.07 percent. Rio Tinto also finished higher by 1.26 percent.



UBI Banca jumped 5.23 percent in Milan on expectations about a potential rescue of troubled Italian lenders.



Germany's trade surplus decreased in April as imports growth exceeded exports, data published by Destatis revealed Friday.



Exports grew 0.9 percent month-on-month in April, faster than the 0.4 percent increase seen in March and the 0.3 percent rise economists had expected.



However, the growth in imports eased from March, the pace of expansion exceeded the improvement in exports.



Imports gained 1.2 percent in April after rising 2.1 percent in March. Nonetheless, imports were forecast to fall 0.5 percent.



Consequently, the trade surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted EUR 19.8 billion from EUR 19.9 billion in the previous month.



German hourly labor costs grew at a slower annual pace in the first quarter after accelerating sharply in the previous three months, preliminary data from Destatis showed Friday. Hourly labor costs rose a calendar-adjusted 2.5 percent year-on-year following 2.9 percent gain in the fourth quarter of 2016, which was the second strongest increase last year.



French industrial and manufacturing output contracted in April, the statistical office Insee showed Friday. Industrial production dropped unexpectedly by 0.5 percent month-on-month in April, in contrast to a 2.2 percent rise in March. Output was forecast to grow 0.2 percent.



The UK visible trade deficit narrowed in April, data published by the Office for National Statistics showed Friday. The visible trade deficit declined to GBP 10.38 billion from GBP 12.04 billion in March. The expected level of shortfall was GBP 12 billion.



UK industrial production grew slightly in April, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday. Industrial output climbed moderately by 0.2 percent month-on-month in April, but it reversed March's 0.5 percent decrease. Output was forecast to climb at a faster pace of 0.7 percent.



Reflecting decrease in inventories of both durable and non-durable goods, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing a bigger than expected drop in U.S. wholesale inventories in the month of April.



The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories fell by 0.5 percent in April after inching up by a revised 0.1 percent in March. Economists had expected inventories to dip by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.2 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.



