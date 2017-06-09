Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2017) - David Morgan of The Morgan Report interviewed Graeme O'Neill of Bayhorse Silver (TSXV: BHS).

As of May 2, 2017, the company has expended in excess of the minimum US$1,500,000 of required property expenditures required and has exercised its option to acquire an 80% undivided right, title and interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine in Oregon, and has announced its "Decision to Mine".

Bayhorse is currently raising up to $900,000 through a non-brokered private placement of up to 6 million units priced at $0.15. Each unit consists of 1 share and 1 warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $0.25 for 2 years. The funds raised will be for the extraction of up to 10,000 tons of mineralized material from the Bayhorse Silver Mine, the installation of the Steinert Ore-Sorter, that the Company has purchased, and for general and corporate purposes.

Bayhorse is also earning a 75% interest in the past producing Bridging the Gap Project, located in the highly prolific silver producing district of the "Silver Valley" in northern Idaho, adjacent to the Bunker Hill Mine.

David Morgan is a widely recognized analyst in the precious and base metals industry and consults for hedge funds, high worth investors, mining companies, depositories and bullion dealers. He is publisher of The Morgan Report on precious metals, author of the recently published "Second Chance", and featured speaker at investment conferences worldwide. For more information on precious and base metals or to subscribe to his newsletter, please visit www.themorganreport.com.

