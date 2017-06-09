TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Notice of AGM

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985

and legal entity identifier 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

("the Company")

09 June 2017

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given of the 2017 Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 3QL on 6 July 2017 at 9.30 a.m.

The Notice has been dispatched to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, a copy of the Notice has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745189



END

