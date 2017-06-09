sprite-preloader
Freitag, 09.06.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
09.06.2017 | 18:29
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire
London, June 9

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985
and legal entity identifier 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
("the Company")

09 June 2017

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given of the 2017 Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 3QL on 6 July 2017 at 9.30 a.m.

The Notice has been dispatched to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, a copy of the Notice has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745189

END


© 2017 PR Newswire