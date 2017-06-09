Global Feed Software Market, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Feed Software Market: Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global market for feed software will increase at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2022 to reach USD 281.9 million by 2022, driven by the growing demand for inclusion of enzymes in feed and quality management, growing animal population, increasing demand for healthy animal food products, growing animal health expenditure and pet insurance, and reduction in feed production cost. However, shortage of veterinarians in emerging markets and low animal health awareness in developing countries is expected to hinder the growth of the market to some extent.

Since the last decade, growing number of firms began to offer software targeted for use in feed formulation, feed management, ration balancing, and quality control of the feed. In order to improve overall feed management, the importance of excellent feed software has increased significantly.

While overall animal health marketplace has continued to grow and has affected almost all veterinary practices, there have been indications that the information technology systems can have a very positive effect on improving the feed management by reducing the feed production costs. Feed production costs remain the single largest expense in the livestock sector. In a typical year, feed equates to approximately half of total enterprise costs. As such, it is important to minimize feed costs, without hindering production. Feed software reduce feed production cost by enhancing pasture productivity, analyzing forages, incorporating alternative feeds, utilizing a ration balancing program, and minimizing wastes. Therefore, with the growing animal population and increasing requirements for animal performance, physical characteristics, quality and functionality, and profitability of the feed manufacturing enterprise; the adoption of feed software is expected to increase significantly in the next few years.

North America was the largest market in the global feed software market, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific in 2016. However, Asian countries are slated to register the highest growth, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, primarily due to increasing investments by the major players in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Market Drivers: Impact Analysis

4.2.2. Growing Demand for Inclusion of Enzymes in Feed and Quality Management

4.2.3. Growing Animal Population

4.2.4. Increasing Demand for Healthy Animal Food Products

4.2.5. Increasing Animal Health Expenditure and Pet Insurance

4.2.6. Growing Need to Reduce Feed Production Cost

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Shortage of Veterinarians in Emerging Markets

4.3.2. Low Animal Health Awareness in Developing Countries



5. Feed Software Market, By Mode of Delivery

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. On Premise Software

5.1.2. Cloud/Web Based



6. Feed Software Market, By Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Feed Formulation

6.3. Feed Management

6.4. Ration Balancing

6.5. Quality Control

6.6. Others



7. Feed Software Market, By Animal Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Ruminants

7.3. Swine

7.4. Poultry

7.5. Others



8. Feed Software Market, By End User

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Feed Producers

8.1.2. Animal Farmers

8.1.3. Nutritional Professional/Consultants

8.1.4. Veterinarians

8.1.5. Others



9. Geographic Analysis

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. North America

9.1.2. Europe

9.1.3. Asia Pacific

9.1.4. Rest of The World



10. Company Profiles

10.1.1. Introduction

10.2. Adifo Software

10.3. Prairie Systems Llc

10.4. Animal Feed Formulation Software, Llc

10.5. Geosan Ltd.

10.6. Cultura Technologies, Llc

10.7. Globalvetlink, Lc.

10.8. Adisseo France Sas

10.9. Dhi Computing Service, Inc.

10.10. Easy Automation Inc.

10.11. Landmark Feeds Inc.

10.12. Supervisor System

10.13. Agrovision B.V.

10.14. Agentis Innovations Ltd.

10.15. Mtech-Systems Llc.

10.16. Feedlogic Corporation

10.17. Cargill Incorporated

10.18. Dalex Livestock Solution, Llc.



11. Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/88vjnt/feed_software

