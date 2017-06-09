TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/09/17 -- Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) ("Euro Sun" or the "Company"), is pleased to report that in accordance with Romania's public administration transparency laws, the National Agency for Mineral Resources ("NAMR") will host a public meeting to discuss the draft Government decision approving the mining license of the Company's Rovina Valley Project at its headquarters on June 19, 2017, from 11:00 to 14:00.

G. Scott Moore, President and CEO of Euro Sun Mining, commented, "We are pleased that NAMR will host a public transparency meeting on June 19, 2017, related to the Government's draft approval of the mining license issued by NAMR. The Rovina Valley Project is an example of successful implementation of the Romanian mining laws as it progressed from prospecting permit, to exploration permit, and now to an exploitation permit. Rovina is a discovery by the Company and represents a multigenerational project utilizing the highest environmental standards and without the use of cyanide. It will provide stable, high-paying employment and substantial economic benefits to the Romanian State. We look forward to the formal approval of our mining licence following the meeting."

Euro Sun continues to receive strong local support for its project. Written letters of support have been received from all the local communities surrounding the project, as well as the County of Hunedoara.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

