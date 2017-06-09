

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Friday's session with a small increase, but ended a the trading week with a loss. The market got off to a positive start Friday, but pared its early gains and briefly dipped into negative territory around midday. The positive opening on Wall Street helped to drive the market higher in the afternoon.



The inconclusive result of the UK election failed to have much of an impact on the market. The snap general election called by British Prime Minister Theresa May turned out to be a setback for the Conservative party, which lost their majority in the Parliament.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.39 percent Friday and finished at 8,845.85. The SMI ended the overall trading week with a loss of 2.2 percent. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.60 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.41 percent.



Clariant climbed 2.0 percent after Baader Helvea confirmed its 'Buy' rating on the stock. Lonza also gained 2.0 percent and Sika added 0.6 percent.



Kuehne + Nagel rose 1.6 percent and reached a new all-time high during the session. Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded its rating on the stock to a 'Buy.'



Swatch increased 1.1 percent and Dufry gained 1.3 percent. Sonova and LafargeHolcim rose 1.2 percent each.



Credit Suisse advanced 1.7 percent and UBS added 1.0 percent.



Among the index heavyweight, Novartis increased by 0.4 percent and Roche by 0.1 percent. Nestlé ended the session unchanged.



