Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: INVESTOR ALERT -- - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Class Action Against Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline - July 5, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Signet Jewelers Limited ("Signet" or the "Company") (NYSE: SIG) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Signet securities between August 29, 2013 and February 27, 2017, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/sig.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that alleged sexual harassment by employees of Signet's Sterling Family of Jewelers division ("Sterling"), which included several incidents of sexual assault and rape. These incidents were specified in roughly 249 declarations signed under penalty of perjury by current and former Sterling employees, which made it unlikely that Signet would be able to avoid paying a sizable amount of damages in connection with a class action lawsuit filed by Sterling employees. Because this information was not made known to the investing public, Signet stock traded at falsely exaggerated prices throughout the Class Period, reaching a high of $150.94 per share. Once this information was made public, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/sig, or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Signet, you have until July 5, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

