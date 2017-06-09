Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2017) - David Morgan of The Morgan Report interviewed Frank Basa, President & CEO of Castle Silver Resources (TSXV: CSR) (OTC: TAKRF) (FSE: 4T9B).

Castle Silver is focusing on the exploration and development of past producing silver and cobalt mines in northern Ontario including the Castle Silver-Cobalt Project near Gowganda and the Beaver and Violet mines near Cobalt.

This video interview can be viewed at InvestmentPitch.com. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Castle Silver" in the search box. It is also available for viewing on YouTube (click here).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_yqd4vdos/David-Morgan-Interview-Castle-Silver-TSXV-CSR-May-2017

The company has started underground extraction at its 100%-owned Castle Silver-Cobalt mine as crews have removed a large sample from a quartz-carbonate vein structure containing visible cobalt on the first level of the mine. Some of the mineralized material is being submitted for immediate assaying while the remainder will be put through the company's proprietary Re-2OX hydrometallurgical process to produce high purity cobalt powders for battery sector end buyer evaluation. A series of bulk samples will be completed over the next several weeks in conjunction with the start of Phase 1 underground drilling.

The company is also using the highly adaptable Re-2OX process for testing recovery of cobalt and lithium from lithium-ion batteries as the Company vigorously pursues exciting opportunities in recycling technology.

A promising first stage of Re-2OX test work on a mixed sample of consumer electronic lithium-ion batteries has been completed by SGS Lakefield and CSR eagerly anticipates reporting results shortly. Re-2OX achieves recovery through stripping the casing, leaching the cathode of the batteries, and forming a high purity precipitate containing the valuable metals.

For more information, please visit www.CastleSilverResources.com, contact Wayne Cheveldayoff, Investor Relations, at 416-710-2410 or email waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com.

David Morgan is a widely recognized analyst in the precious and base metals industry and consults for hedge funds, high worth investors, mining companies, depositories and bullion dealers. He is publisher of The Morgan Report on precious metals, author of the recently published "Second Chance", and featured speaker at investment conferences worldwide. For more information on precious and base metals or to subscribe to his newsletter, please visit www.themorganreport.com.

