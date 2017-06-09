SAN RAMON, CA--(Marketwired - June 09, 2017) - Cyberinc, an Aurionpro Company, specializing in offering Cybersecurity solutions globally and headquartered out of San Ramon, California today announced that it has appointed Romi Randhawa as Chief Strategy Officer. He will serve as part of the Executive Management team of Cyberinc and report to CEO, Samir Shah.

Samir Shah, CEO, Cyberinc said, "We continue to sharpen and scale our rollout of Isla Malware Isolation System across the globe. Isla requires a robust network of Channel Partners and OEM relationships at the global level to succeed. Romi's strategic acumen and experience specializing in forging such strong and scalable partnerships, will ensure that Cyberinc accelerates on its growth path with Isla. I am very excited to welcome him to the Cyberinc team."

Romi will lead strategic sales and revenue growth initiatives at Cyberinc. He will be responsible for leading the company's channel strategy, including launching products and solutions with various strategic and Channel Partners, as well as, managing OEM relationships worldwide.

Romi comes with a rich experience of more than 25 years in high technology management. He has developed relationships with HP and other OEMs across a career forging strategic partnerships. Prior to working at Cyberinc, Romi established HPM Networks Inc., in 1994. The goal for HPM was to provide services for mid-market customers in the commercial and enterprise space. He scaled the HPM business to $250 million and in February 2014, HPM Networks became a wholly owned subsidiary of CANCOM. After staying on as CEO of the merged company, Romi exited in 2016 to pursue other interests. Prior to HPM, Romi spent four years as a sales executive with MicroAge Computers. He also served four years in the U.S. Marines as a data analyst.

"As we all transition to a digital economy, Cyber threats are very real. Every type of enterprise is challenged to keep their environment safe. Cyber criminals are becoming very smart and finding new ways to hack into systems. I strongly believe that we are in a unique position to win this battle," said Romi Randhawa, Chief Strategy Officer, Cyberinc. "Our Isolation Technology isolates all web content in a hardened rendering engine with no access to the endpoint. By deploying it outside the perimeter of the protected network, no malware can attack the endpoint or be used for covert surveillance of the network. Isla is unique and one of its kind and hence its differentiation makes it a natural choice to scale to leadership in the market. I am very excited to join the seasoned team and we look forward to build a safer enterprise."

About Cyberinc

Cyberinc -- an Aurionpro company offers secure, scalable, high performance security products that protect from cyber-attacks, and services that help enterprises transition to next generation access management systems. Our flagship product offering, the Isla Malware Isolation platform helps deliver 100% web-freedom from malware based attacks, and our comprehensive IAM solutions have secured over 100 million identities for world's leading corporations in the last 20 years. Combining our "best in class" products and services we enable clients to effectively address their toughest cyber security challenges. For more information, please visit: www.cyberinc.com.

