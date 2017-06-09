Environmentally friendly practices are a growing concern across industries and regions. Packaging, which is ubiquitous and tends to create a lot of waste, is therefore undergoing changes and innovations as manufacturers search for the best ways to increase efficiency and reduce pollution.

In its latest blog titled 'If Your Packaging Isn't Smart, Green or Digital, You Should Worry!', market intelligence firm Infiniti Research analyzes the importance of sustainability in packaging.

Infiniti observes that "With the increase in consumer awareness and the growing concerns over sustainability and the environment, manufacturers have gradually shifted to newer packaging options. The packaging industry is highly complex and requires organizations to adopt the right materials and right processes in order to succeed and avoid unnecessary complications."

The right packaging can "not only protect the product but also prolong shelf life, especially that of food items, which in turn reduces wastage." Vendors are even exploring packaging that can do things such as help maintain optimum air content and temperature when transporting goods. With many advanced options to choose from, companies that neglect their packaging are liable to fall behind their competitors.

Infiniti Research's packaging analysts specialize in healthcare and medical packaging, food and beverage packaging, and general goods packaging. Rapid changes in technology, rising cost of raw materials, sustainability, and maintaining profitability are some of the numerous challenges faced by the market-leading companies in the packaging industry. Many of these leading companies, including Fortune 500 companies, have approached Infiniti's packaging research intelligence experts looking to evaluate the worldwide packaging landscape and identify potential opportunities to enter new markets

