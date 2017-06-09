Regulatory pressures and constantly changing market dynamics have made it imperative for the healthcare industry to introduce innovations frequently and strive towards better clinical outcomes. To seize the new opportunities presented by these developments, vendors are increasingly turning to analytics solutions to properly utilize new technologies, optimize their business practices, engage with their customers, and improve sales.

Global analytics and advisory firm Quantzig, recently completed multiple research projects within the healthcare industry, working with some of the largest pharma companies as well as medical device manufacturers in the industry.

Sales Force Performance Optimization and Performance Tracking for Medical Devices

Sales force performance optimization assists organizations in tracking and enhancing the effectiveness of their sales force and improve sales revenue. To reduce sales force attrition and improve performance, an effective compensation plan is required. This can be achieved by tracking the productivity of the sales force.

A leading medical device manufacturer in the United Kingdom with more than 10 operation facilities and 500+ sales representatives approached Quantzig to analyze the sales performance based on quantitative and measurable inputs and to improve the effectiveness of their sales force across various locations. The main objective of this engagement was to identify and overcome the challenges in measuring sales performance and gain insights on the sales funnel and key factors that drive sales.

Quantzig deployed a sales analytics team with experience in handling similar sales force performance optimization assignments and developed a model that can increase sales productivity improvement by 35%

Physician Journey Analysis Engagement

Physician journey analysis engagements assist the healthcare industry in achieving the next best marketing action at each stage of physician engagement. This study provides effective patient engagement strategies by segmenting physicians based on prescription behavior and measuring the impact of each activity, which in-turn leads to reduction of marketing costs.

A leading US division of a multinational pharmaceutical manufacturer based out of Japan, approached Quantzig to help them identify the next best marketing action at each stage of physician engagement with the organization. The main objective of this engagement was to strengthen physician engagement with the organization and analyze the entire physician journey by identifying the right targeting strategy at every stage.

Quantizg's analysts integrated data from multiple levels and various fields such as physician attributes and marketing and sales facts, successfully creating individual physician journeys mapped by multiple reporting metrics like NRx growth, targeting frequency, channel of target, and content preference.

Patient Journey Analysis for A Leading Pharma Company

Quantzig was recently approached by a leading pharmaceutical corporation in the United States for providing them with a 360° understanding of the patient journey for those who are diagnosed with Crohn's disease. The major challenge in the Crohn's disease market lies in the management of patients with moderate to severe Crohn's disease who eventually lose response to therapy.

The primary objective of this analysis is to understand the drug performance in the real world as compared to ideal settings with the help of real world data. To achieve this, Quantzig's patient journey analytics team analyzed the impact of drug adherence on disease progression and flare-ups based on the analysis of the data collected from various sources. Within a matter of weeks, the assessment concluded that low adherence rates to high drug dosages were observed whereas adherence rates are significantly higher in patients with less strength and non-comorbid conditions.

In addition to these three studies, Quantzig's healthcare analytics experts also released their list of 'Top 5 Ways in Which Patient Analytics Can Revolutionize the Healthcare Sector'. Patient analytics are the next big idea in the healthcare sector, providing sharp and to the point views of clinical, demographic, and financial data.

