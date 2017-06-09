Medable's next generation disease management solution seeks to significantly improve health outcomes through provider and patient directed apps that track and trend patient health in real-time



PALO ALTO, Calif., 2017-06-09 19:10 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medable Inc.--the leading app and analytics platform for healthcare--today announced the release of Synapse, the first cloud solution to enable Apple's new CareKit Bridge APIs for real time health management on iOS.



Synapse enables healthcare organizations to seamlessly launch CareKit apps for not only their patients but now for their care teams. Synapse allows providers and patients to track and trend health in real-time, addressing the massive cost issues from poor communication, including preventable readmissions. In addition to app creation, Synapse provides user and data management, HIPAA compliance, EMR interoperability, and outcomes analytics. Early use cases include clinical trials, chronic disease management, and post-op care. For example, a post-operative care app for hip replacement that enables a patient to track pain medication usage, monitor for surgical site infection, track mobility metrics, and communicate with the care team, all from the comfort of the patient's own home.



"Too often the care delivered within the walls of hospitals is undermined by a lack of clear guidance for patients after visits," said Dr. Michelle Longmire, Medable CEO. "Medable's platform, built using CareKit, allows healthcare organizations to open the door for clear and continuous care, anytime, anywhere."



Longmire said Medable is working with leading healthcare institutions to bring its advanced technology to the forefront of patient management.



"CareKit is a powerful tool for improving health outcomes and is a practical solution for harnessing innovation to address huge, long standing problems in healthcare," said Longmire. "As an industry, healthcare is realizing the power of mobile as a conduit for better healthcare."



For more information about Synapse: www.medable.com/synapse



ABOUT MEDABLE



Privately-held Palo Alto, California-based Medable provides a comprehensive, secure HIPAA-compliant cloud-based platform purpose-built for healthcare. Medable's Synapse is a clinical care app solution for providers and patients. Medable's award-winning Cortex is the fastest way for developers to create scalable, EHR interoperable, HIPAA compliant applications. Medable's Axon is a "no coding required" solution enabling researchers to deliver smartphone clinical studies on a secure, HIPAA compliant technology stack. Medable's Cerebrum is the first cloud-based machine learning solution created specifically for healthcare apps. For more information visit: www.medable.com



Follow Medable on Twitter: @medableinc



Gary Poole, PR Director gary@medable.com