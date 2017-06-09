

BlackRock shareholding in Dalradian rises to 10.3%



TORONTO, June 9, 2017 /Marketwired/ - Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA; AIM:DALR) ('Dalradian' or the 'Company') was made aware on 8 June 2017 of a filing on SEDAR regarding the purchase of 128,005 common shares in the Company by BlackRock, Inc. ('BlackRock') on 19 May 2017. According to the SEDAR filing, as of 31 May 2017 and following the purchase, Blackrock held 25,805,025 common shares representing 10.3% of the issued share capital of the Company.



About Dalradian Resources Inc.



Dalradian Resources Inc. is a gold exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.



For more information:



Marla Gale Vice President Communications +1 416 583 5600 investor@dalradian.com



Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) Philip Secrett / Richard Tonthat +44 (0)20 7383 5100



Canaccord Genuity Limited (Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison +44 (0)20 7523 8000



