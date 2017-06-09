Technavio's research analysts have recently completed numerous reports analyzing the latest market opportunities, trends, and developments in the global consumer and retail industry. Per Technavio's recent market findings, apparel, consumer services, and personal care are some of the categories that are gaining prominence across the industry.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170609005036/en/

Technavio has announced key highlights from three of their upcoming consumer and retail industry reports. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has compiled a list of three markets that have high growth potential for the forecast period of 2017-2021. All three of these reports are currently available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only. To access all of Technavio's reports request a free demo to see how you can view the full library which consists of 8,000+ reports.

Key Highlights from Technavio

Global Household Floor Mat Market 2017-2021

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount:View market snapshot before purchasing

Entrance floor mats are essential commodities of everyday use. They prevent injuries by reducing slips and falls. Entrance floor mats help users build the first line of defense to prevent moisture and dirt from entering the premises of the house and damage the flooring.

In developed economies, consumers are willing to spend extra on high-quality premium products. Vendors use various materials to manufacture entrance door mats.

Technological advances in entrance matting products are trending in the global entrance floor mat market. Technological advances have led to improvements in raw materials in the recent years.

Global Air Hockey Table Market 2017-2021

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount:View market snapshot before purchasing

The global construction of malls and theme parks, which have game arcades and game tables, has increased over the recent past. The demand for air hockey tables has increased as it can be played by people of any age group.

Air hockey games are fast, require very little skill to learn, and can be played by people of all age groups. The employees of Brunswick Billiards share a huge passion for hockey. Hence, they invented this game and brought it to its peak during the late 60's and 70's.

The global air hockey table market is highly competitive because of the presence of a large number of players in the market. The prevailing competition in the market and upgrades in designs and formats for table sports serve as challenges for the vendors.

Global Footwear Market 2017-2021

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount:View market snapshot before purchasing

Nike delivers innovative premium products, which are priced higher than regular products. This has enabled the company to be successful at driving product prices by maintaining a rational price-value proposition for consumers.

Evolution of footwear has necessitated vendors to focus on strategies such as faster delivery processes, mass customization, and personalization. Mass customization and personalization have slowly been gaining importance in the footwear and apparel industry.

The global footwear market is marked by the presence of well-established vendors that have considerable presence in the market apart from their prevailing brand equity.

Access Technavio's Full Report Library

Technavio subscription plans start at USD 10,000 annually. Subscribing to this plan will give you immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 8,000+ existing reports in 120+ industries and 50+ countries. Request a free demo to learn more about this offer.

Browse other reports from our consumer and retail library

Global Nail Care Market 2017-2021

Global Paragliding Equipment Market 2017-2021

Global Online Sports Retailing Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170609005036/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com