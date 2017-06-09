SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/09/17 -- Barona Resort & Casino is commemorating Philippine Independence Day with cash prizes, traditional food and more chances to win. Every 15 minutes from noon to midnight on Monday, June 12, one lucky Club Barona member will be randomly drawn to win $1,000 cash and a traditional Balikbayan Gift.

"We want to invite all of our Club Barona members to come out and celebrate Philippine Independence Day with us at Barona," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "From exciting cash giveaways to great Filipino food and prizes, we've planned a full day of fun to enjoy with friends and family."

In addition to more chances to win cash and prizes, the chefs at Barona have also created Filipino specialty dishes. For the first time, the Seasons Fresh Buffet will be serving up Whole Roasted Pig served "lechon" style, stuffed with herbs and roasted over a live oak burning fire, and a Halo Halo cart with shaved ice, traditional Filipino toppings and purple yam ice cream. Other celebratory dishes include Tinola Manok Soup, Pansit Canton Noodles, Beef Lumpia, and Chicken Adobo, which will also be available at Sage Café.

