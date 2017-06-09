

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democrat Jon Ossoff has a sizable lead in Georgia's closely watched special House election, according to the results of an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released Friday.



The poll showed Ossoff with a 51 percent to 44 percent lead over Republican Karen Handel ahead of the June 20th runoff. About 5 percent of voters are undecided.



Ossoff, a documentary filmmaker and former congressional staffer, benefits from a 60 percent to 34 percent lead among women as well as a solid advantage among younger voters.



Meanwhile, men and voters over 65 are leaning toward Handel, who previously served as Georgia's Secretary of State.



Ossoff and Handel are competing to fill the House seat previously held by Health And Human Services Secretary Tom Price.



The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said several recent polls show Ossoff with an advantage in the contest but noted most other surveys show a tighter race.



The race in the conservative-leaning district is seen as an early referendum on President Donald Trump's performance in the White House.



The poll found that Ossoff is supported by about 13 percent of Republican voters and 50 percent of independents, while only 3 percent of Democrats back Handel.



The AJC survey of 745 likely voters was conducted by Abt Associates from June 5th through 8th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.



