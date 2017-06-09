Procurement market intelligence firm SpendEdge recently examined the benefits associated with waste to energy (WtE) in its blog WtE - The New Energy Trend on the Block

SpendEdge observes that, "In developed countries such as the United States, the prime motivator for WtE are the growing environmental concerns, while in developing economies the sole purpose is energy recovery."

However, "WtE or Energy from Waste is still at a nascent stage, and finding its application into organizations, industries and households will take a longer time. Besides that, high investment of money and time is required for building up a WtE plant."

Despite the high investments required, the advantages WtE adoption provides negates the disadvantages associated with it. The benefits include: prevention of emission of carbon dioxide and elimination of methane leakage because of landfill disposal, reduction of dependency on energy imports, cost-effective waste management, sustainability promotion, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

SpendEdge Energy Procurement Solutions Portfolio:

SpendEdge's energy procurement solutions experts specialize in power generation, transmission, and distribution, oil and gas and oil field services, and nuclear and renewable energy. Many leading firms and Fortune 500 companies leverage our granular market and category specific insights to identify new markets and expand their business across several geographies.

