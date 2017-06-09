Technavio's research analysts have recently completed numerous reports analyzing the latest market opportunities, trends, and developments in the global healthcare and life sciences industry. Per Technavio's recent market findings, the progression of the healthcare industry towards efficient and cost-effective healthcare solutions has had a huge impact on the medical devices, life sciences, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Global Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Market 2017-2021

Genzyme, Allergan, AbbVie, BMS, Sanofi, Novartis, Astellas, Roche, and Pfizer are some of the important vendors in the global organ transplant immunosuppressant market

The increasing cases of organ transplants and advancement in technology may influence the demand for organ transplant immunosuppressant in the coming years.

This report also considers the growth of the related markets such as the botanical and plant-derives drugs market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 8% during the forecasted period.

Global Fetal Monitoring Devices Market 2017-2021

The market is divided into internal and external fetal monitoring devices, with the former occupying the dominant shares.

The rising focus of various governments on providing prenatal care is a key factor driving the growth of the global fetal monitoring devices market

This report also considers the growth of the similar markets such as the pulse oximetry, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 5% during the forecasted period.

Global Cryosurgery Devices Market 2017-2021

Rising volume of oncological surgeries is one of the important growth drivers of the global cryosurgery devices market

Manufacturers are undertaking R&D through clinical trials to prove the efficiency of non-invasive surgeries to the population, which is expected to drive innovations of cryosurgery devices over the forecast period.

This report also considers the growth of the similar markets such as the urology surgery supplies, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 10% during the forecasted period.

