Global Automotive AHSS Market to Reach $27 Billion by 2022 - Driven by Reductions in Fuel Consumption & Lower Cost of AHSS Materials - Research and Markets

The global automotive AHSS market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and light commercial vehicle. The global automotive AHSS market is expected to reach an estimated $27.0 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing vehicle production, reduction in fuel consumption, lower cost of AHSS materials than other lightweight materials and growing government regulations regarding CO2 emissions.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the automotive AHSS industry include the introduction of pre-oxidation for galvanizing AHSS and development of third generation AHSS.



Within the global automotive AHSS market, the dual phase segment is expected to remain the largest market. Dual phase steel is most commonly used in the structural application where it has replaced the conventional high strength low alloy steel (HSLA). Dual phase steel has good potential for part weight reduction. It possesses good crash energy absorption and the ability to resist fatigue and improved formability, which would spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.



Europe is expected to remain the largest region due to the presence of the top three major luxury vehicle manufacturers, improvement in the economic conditions and increasing investment by the industry players within the Europe region.



AK Steel Holding Corporation

ArcelorMittal SA

Baoshan Iron & Steel Co. Ltd

& Steel Co. Ltd Kobe Steel Ltd.

POSCO

SSAB AB

Tata Steel Limited

ThyssenKrupp AG

United Steel Corporation



